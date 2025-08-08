Iran deplores Zionist regime's intention to control Gaza

In a statement on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei deplored the Zionist regime's newly approved plan to lay its full military control over the Gaza Strip as a wider plan to commit genocide in the entire Palestinian territories.

"The threat to complete occupation of Gaza and the historic land of Palestine by the criminal rulers [of the Zionist regime] who are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and whose actions are being investigated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a crime of genocide, is another vivd sign of the Zionist regime's certain intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza and genocide the Palestinians, which must be taken into account by the ICC and the ICJ," Baghaei said.

Emphasizing the legal and moral duties of each government and the United Nations to stop the genocide and heinous crimes being committed in occupied Palestine, Baghaei called the continued complicity of the United States and some other Western countries with the crimes of the Zionist regime disgraceful.

Forcing the Israeli regime to stop the genocide and immediately send humanitarian aid to the hungry and thirsty people of Gaza is a necessary step to end a catastrophe that has shaken the legal, normative, and moral foundations of human civilization.

This item is being updated...