Israeli’s decision on Gaza occupation violation of ICJ ruling

The Israel's decision to completely occupy the Gaza Strip is contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice, which called for an end to the occupation of the enclave, OHCHR said, adding that the Israeli cabinet's plan for complete military control of Gaza must immediately be halted.

The OHCHR considered the heinous act of the Zionist regime as a factor in forced displacement, assassination, suffering, and committing horrific crimes, emphasizing the need to end the war in Gaza and called on Tel Aviv to create conditions for aid to enter Gaza.

The Israeli cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to occupy Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office claimed in a statement that the Israeli army is preparing to take control of Gaza. Tel Aviv seeks civilian rule in Gaza, where the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority (PA) have no place.

