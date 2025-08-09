  1. Politics
Oman condemns Israel’s move to entrench Gaza occupation

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Oman’s Foreign Ministry strongly denounced Israel’s decision to cement its military occupation of Gaza, calling it a continuation of flagrant violations of international law and Palestinian rights.

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the Israeli regime's decision to consolidate its military occupation of the Gaza Strip.

The ministry stressed that this measure represents a continuation of Israel’s extensive breaches of international law, disregard for United Nations resolutions, and aggression against the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people without any deterrent or accountability.

Reaffirming its support for Palestinian rights, Oman underscored the necessity of adherence to international law and an immediate halt to the aggressions of the occupying regime.

MNA/Alalam channel

