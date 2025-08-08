Germany halts military exports that could be used in Gaza

The move from Berlin, which has historically been a stalwart supporter of Israel, comes after the Israeli Cabinet announced plans to take over Gaza City, according to Euronews.

"The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli (security) cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved," he added.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said. "With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs," Merz explained.

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries, including for UN organizations and other NGOs, and said Israel "must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

Germany also called on Israel’s government "not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank."

MA/PR