Iran condemns US sanctioning of 4 other ICC judges

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The #United States' imposition of sanctions on four more #ICC judges (of Canadian, Senegalese, Fijian, French nationalities) for addressing #Israel’s atrocity crimes is not only an unprecedented assault on justice but a blatant complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Palestine. This assault on ICC judges epitomizes a gross abuse of power—granting Israel absolute impunity, licensing further atrocities, and gravely imperiling international peace and security.”

Such brazen illegality lays bare the true essence of 'rules-based order': a lawless framework purposed to serve their whims in full contempt for any recognized rule of int'l law or human ethics, he added.

The US sanctions imposed against four other judges of the International Criminal Court (judges of Canadian, French, Senegalese, and Fijian nationalities) for investigating Israeli crimes are not only an unprecedented attack on justice, but also a clear complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Palestine, he underlined.

The US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on KIMBERLY PROST, Judge, Trial Division, International Criminal Court, NICOLAS YANN GUILLOU, Judge, Trial Division, International Criminal Court, NAZHAT SHAMEEM KHAN, Deputy Prosecutor, International Criminal Court and MAME MANDIAYE NIANG, Deputy Prosecutor, International Criminal Court.

This attack on judges of the International Criminal Court is a gross abuse of power that grants the Israeli regime absolute immunity to continue its crimes, authorizes further crimes, and severely endangers international peace and security, Baghaei emphasized.

In February 2025, the United States also imposed sanctions on Karim Khan, the court's chief prosecutor.

The US government recently took action to sanction Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, which was received with a reaction from Bekaa, who stated that the truth cannot be suppressed through sanctions.

MA/FNA1755777118917285340