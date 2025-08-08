UNSC to hold meeting on Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Friday, the emergency session was requested by the permanent missions of the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting has been endorsed by all members of the Security Council except Panama, which is its current chair, and the US.

The meeting is expected to take place on Saturday afternoon.

The move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City was announced early Friday.

Israel has already been facing mounting outrage over its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israeli regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

