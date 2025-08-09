UNSC to hold emergency session on Gaza occupation on Sunday

Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that the session, originally planned for Saturday, was rescheduled for August 10 at 10 a.m. local time. No reason was given for the change. The UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia requested the meeting.

The call for the session came after the Tel Aviv regime’s Security Cabinet approved a plan late Thursday to seize Gaza City in the north of the besieged enclave. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News before the meeting that his regime seeks to “take full control of all of Gaza.”

According to diplomatic sources, the move was endorsed by all UNSC members except Panama — the current chair — and the United States, both of which continue to shield Israel from international accountability.

The past 24 hours have seen intensified bloodshed. At least 14 Palestinians were martyred and several more injured on Friday as occupation forces struck multiple locations across Gaza, including areas where civilians were waiting for desperately needed humanitarian aid.

Medical sources reported that three people were killed and others wounded when Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd awaiting aid in central Gaza. In eastern Khan Younis, an airstrike near the Asfour station killed a man and his wife, while another drone attack near the Bani Suheila roundabout claimed two more lives.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike at the Sanafour junction in Al-Tuffah killed one civilian and injured others, while another was killed in a separate strike on Mushtahi Street in Shejaiya. In central Gaza, five members of an aid security team were killed and several were wounded in a drone strike near the Kisufim crossing.

Since October 2023, the regime’s war on Gaza has killed more than 61,200 Palestinians, leaving the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

MNA