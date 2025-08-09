  1. Politics
Aug 9, 2025

Guterres warns;

Israel’s Gaza occupation would mark dangerous escalation

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed grave concern over Israel’s decision to “take control of Gaza City”, his Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement following an Israeli cabinet meeting “marks a dangerous escalation and  risks  deepening the already  catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians,  and could further endanger more  lives, including  of  the  remaining hostages,” it said.

The statement noted that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions. 

The UN chief warned that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the population.

He reiterated his  urgent  appeal  for  a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all  prisoners.

