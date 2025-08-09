Israel’s Gaza occupation would mark dangerous escalation

The announcement following an Israeli cabinet meeting “marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages,” it said.

The statement noted that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions.

The UN chief warned that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the population.

He reiterated his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners.

MNA/