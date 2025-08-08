Journalists play key role in defending truth: Pezeshkian

In a message released on Friday in commemoration of the National Journalist’s Day, Pezeshkian stated, "Today, more than ever; the nation requires honest frankness, dignified perseverance, and unwavering defense, not only on the battlefield but also through truthful headlines, accurate reports, and standing firm against distortion and despair."

He honored the sacrifices of journalist martyrs who risked their lives defending the homeland and praised journalists as frontline commanders in the defense of truth, especially amid conflict and misinformation.

Pezeshkian called for greater recognition of the media’s unique role in building public trust, connecting the hearts of the people, and resisting falsehoods. He also reaffirmed the government’s responsibility to protect journalists’ dignity, security, and livelihood.

Urging journalists to tell Iran’s story bravely and honestly, the president emphasized the importance of reflecting both the country’s strengths and bravery.

According to Pezeshkian, National Journalist’s Day is not merely a date on the calendar but an opportunity to reflect on the unparalleled role of media in conveying reality, fostering trust, and standing against lies. The day honors those who, amid turbulent times and confusing narratives, never lowered the flag of honor, independence, and awareness.

He noted that in today’s world, caught in a chaos of competing narratives where truth is often distorted before it is revealed; journalists remain the frontline defenders of truth. During the 12 days when Iran confronted a brutal, lawless regime and its allies, these journalists kept the story of resistance alive, writing about the martyrs and broadcasting Iran’s steadfastness to the world.

“I sincerely thank all those who revealed the truth about the Zionist regime’s war against Iran and amplified the voice of the Iranian people on the global stage,” Pezeshkian said.

“The courage and bravery of journalists who truthfully reported the heinous crimes and genocide in Gaza, and who attained the high honor of martyrdom, will never be forgotten.”

MNA/President.ir