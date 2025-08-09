  1. Politics
UK police arrest 150 people for supporting Palestine, Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday they had arrested 150 people at a protest against Britain's decision to ban the group Palestine Action, adding it was making further arrests.

Officers made arrests after crowds, waving placards expressing support for the group, gathered in Parliament Square, the force said on X.

Protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves, chanted "shame on you" and "hands off Gaza", and held signs such as "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action", video taken by Reuters at the scene showed.

The ban makes it a crime to be a member of the group, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

The co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori, last week won a bid to bring a legal challenge against the ban.

