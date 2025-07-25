  1. Sports
Jul 25, 2025, 6:00 PM

Iran edges Poland in FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship 2025

Iran edges Poland in FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship 2025

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran edged past Poland 3-2 (25–22, 25–14, 17–25, 14–25, 15–13) in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U-19 World Championship on Friday.

The Iranian team will meet Tunisia (July 26), Egypt (July 28), and Italy (July 29) in Pool C.

The World Championship is the 19th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship, the biennial international youth volleyball championship contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members associations of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

It is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 24 to August 3, 2025.

Pool A: Uzbekistan, Belgium, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Turkey
Pool B: France, Bulgaria, Japan, China, Algeria, Canada
Pool C: Iran, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Poland, Spain
Pool D: USA, Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Finland

MNA/TSN

News ID 234710

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News