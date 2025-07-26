Iran eases past Tunisia in 2025 FIVB Boys’ U-19 World C'ship

The Iranian team will play Egypt and Italy in Pool C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The World Championship is the 19th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship, the biennial international youth volleyball championship contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members associations of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body, according to Tehran Times.

It is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 24 to August 3, 2025.

Pool A: Uzbekistan, Belgium, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Turkey

Pool B: France, Bulgaria, Japan, China, Algeria, Canada

Pool C: Iran, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Poland, Spain

Pool D: USA, Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Finland

