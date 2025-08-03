Poland clinches title of Men's Volleyball Nations League 2025

The world’s number one-ranked team beat global champion Italy 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14) on Sunday (3 August) in Ningbo/People's Republic of China. Poland won their second VNL crown after 2023 without dropping a set in the final phase.

Brazil finished third thanks to a 3-0 win over Slovenia (23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10).

After defeating preliminary phase winners Brazil 3-0 in the semis, the European powerhouse had little trouble with the Italians to end up on the VNL podium for the sixth time in a row.

Iran was one of the participating team in the tournament but narrowly missed qualifying for the 2025 VNL final, finishing in eighth place.

MNA