Théo Faure scored 20 points for France, while Morteza Sharifi led Iran with 16 points.

Team Melli is scheduled to play Bulgaria on Sunday.

The seven best-ranked national teams in each gender at the end of the Preliminary Phase and the host country of the Finals – Poland, for the women, and China, for the men -, will play single elimination matches over five days to determine the champions.

MNA/TSN