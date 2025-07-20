  1. Sports
Iran beat Bulgaria in VNL 2025 in three straight sets

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's volleyball team gained a decisive 3-0 vicxtory over the team of Bulgaria in the VNL 2025 on Sunday.

 Iran defeated Bulgaria in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-16) in their final match in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 3 on Sunday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad led Iran with 18 points, while Venislav Antov scored 10 points for Bulgaria.

The seven best-ranked national teams in each gender at the end of the Preliminary Phase and the host country of the Finals – Poland, for the women, and China, for the men -, will play single elimination matches over five days to determine the champions.

The host city of the VNL 2025 Men’s Finals will be the Chinese city of Ningbo. Between July 30 and August 3, matches will be held at the Ningo Beilun Sports and Art Center.

The participating teams in the VNL 2025 Finals will be confirmed over the next two weeks, when the final Preliminary Phase matches will be held.

The men compete in Gdańsk, Poland, Ljubljana, Slovenia, and Chiba from July 16-20.

