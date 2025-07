The match was scheduled to be held Saturday night in Olsztyn.

Team Melli will travel to Gdansk on Sunday, according to Tehran Times.

Iran will face Poland in Gdansk in the coming days as part of preparation for the Week 3 of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

In Week 3, Iran will face Poland in their first match on July 16. The Persians are also scheduled to play against China (July 17), France (July 19), and Bulgaria (July 20).

MNA/TSN