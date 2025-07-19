  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 19, 2025, 6:03 PM

20 people injured after 'vehicle ploughs into crowd' in LA

20 people injured after 'vehicle ploughs into crowd' in LA

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Five people are fighting for their lives, as 20 people have been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Emergency services said at least four or five people are in a critical condition, with an additional "eight to 10" in a serious condition, GB News reported. 

In a statement on its website, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said, "Initial reports of an unknown vehicle into a crowd, 20+ patients.

"An estimated four to five are in at least critical condition, eight to 10 are in serious condition, and 10 to 15 are in fair condition.

LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time, the report added. 

MA/PR

News ID 234490
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News