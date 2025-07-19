20 people injured after 'vehicle ploughs into crowd' in LA

Emergency services said at least four or five people are in a critical condition, with an additional "eight to 10" in a serious condition, GB News reported.

In a statement on its website, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said, "Initial reports of an unknown vehicle into a crowd, 20+ patients.

"An estimated four to five are in at least critical condition, eight to 10 are in serious condition, and 10 to 15 are in fair condition.

LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time, the report added.

MA/PR