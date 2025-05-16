Supporters injured when car hits crowd before Barcelona derby

The supporters were gathered to greet the team bus outside RCDE Stadium when the incident happened just over an hour before kickoff. The driver's car was wedged between two containers, prompting several supporters to throw objects at the vehicle, which resulted in further damage. In response, the driver accelerated and struck around twenty fans.

Local police confirmed the driver of the car had been detained and was subjected to a breathalyzer test.

"Multiple people have been injured outside Espanyol's stadium after being hit by a car," the Mossos d'Esquadra, the local police force in Barcelona, confirmed in a brief statement.

"The situation is under control and there is no risk to those already inside the stadium.

"Those injured are being attended to by the necessary medical services and the driver of the vehicle has been detained."

Of the 14 injured fans, four are reported to be in a less serious condition, while the others suffered minor injuries. The most severe injury reported was a broken leg.

An announcement in the stadium also confirmed the situation was under control, adding that none of the injuries were "serious."

The game went on as planned, with Barcelona beating Espanyol to clinch the LaLiga title in manager Hansi Flick's first year in charge of the Catalan side.

MNA