Car rams into Liverpool football victory parade

"A total of 27 people were taken to hospital by ambulance after Monday evening's incident on Water Street in the city center," according to Sky News. "Four of them were trapped under the vehicle, with fire crews moving ‘rapidly’ to free them so they could be treated."

David Kitchin from the North West Ambulance Service said at a news conference that 27 people were hospitalized, with injuries sustained by two of them, including a child, assessed as serious. Assistance at the scene was provided to another 20 victims who did not need hospitalization. Among the victims are four children, he specified.

Sky News reported citing Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims as stressing at a news conference as that "the incident is not being treated as terror-related."

"What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to it," she said.

According to her, the collision, which happened as the parade was winding down, was a "terrible tragedy" - with detectives declaring a major incident.

Police have taken the driver into custody, identified as a 53-year-old local man and UK citizen.

