Driver rams into pedestrians in western France, nine injured

A motorist rammed and injured several pedestrians and cyclists on the French island of Oléron, off the Atlantic coast, on Wednesday.

Police detained a man following the attack, and subsequently opened an investigation, according to France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.

The driver was taken into custody for “attempted murder,” CNN affiliate BFMTV reported on Wednesday, citing the prosecutor’s office in the city of La Rochelle.

Ten passersby were injured, BFMTV said. At least two people are in a critical condition, the interior minister wrote in a post on X.

Some of the survivors will be evacuated by helicopter to Poitiers, a city in mainland France, the mayor of Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron, Christophe Sueur, told BFMTV. There were no children among the injured, added the mayor.

