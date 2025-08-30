  1. World
Aug 30, 2025, 2:51 PM

One dead, five injured as car slams into crowd in France

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – A man intentionally ploughed his car into a crowd in northern France after an altercation early Saturday, killing one person and injuring five others, prosecutors told.

The incident took place in the town of Evreux in the northern French region of Normandy at around 4:00 am Saturday (0200 GMT).

An investigation has been opened into homicide and attempted homicide, according to prosecutors, who ruled out any "terrorist" or racist motives, The Economic Times reported. 

"Unfortunately, the toll is very heavy," Evreux public prosecutor Remi Coutin said.

One man died at the scene, he added.

Five people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition, the report added. 

