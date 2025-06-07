Car ploughs into crowd in Germany leaving at least 2 injured

A CAR has driven into a crowd of people in Germany, according to reports, according to The Sun.

The number of people injured in the town of Passau is not yet known.

The driver's wife, 38, and daughter, 5, are also reported to be among the injured.

It is unclear if the driver intentionally drove into the crowd, according to reports.

Three people are seriously injured, according to emergency services.

"At this time, it cannot be ruled out that the man deliberately drove the vehicle into the group of people," police told local media.

Cops are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the authorities.

MNA