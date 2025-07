The tournament, organized by the United World Wrestling, will be held in Budapest, Hungary from July 17-20.

Iran will send four wrestlers to the ranking event, according to Tehran Times.

Sina Khalili and Abbas Ebrahimzadeh will represent Team Melli in 70kg. Fariborz Babaei and Ali Savadkouhi will wrestle in 79kg and 86kg, respectively.

MNA