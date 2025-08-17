Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team becomes champions in Serbia

An international Greco-Roman wrestling competition by the name of Ljubomir Ivanovic Gedza Cup was held in Mladenovac, Serbia. An Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team participated in the event with several weight classes represented.

In the Ljubomir Ivanovic Gedza Cup, which was held with the participation of wrestlers from leading countries in the world, including Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Romania, Croatia and Belarus, from Iran, Mohammad Pouya Asadi in the 55 kg weight category, Reza Gheitasi in the 63 kg and Mohammad Hossein Ostad Mohammad Memar in the 87 kg won the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Iman Mohammadi in the 72 kg class bagged a silver medal for Iran, and Amir Mehdi Saeedi Nava in the 77 kg, Alireza Mohammad Hosseini in the 82 kg,, Yassin Yazdi in the 87 kg, and Ayoub Hosseinvand in the 130 kg gained 4 bronze medals.

At the end of the tournament, the Iranian team clinched the title with a total of 8 medals.

MNA