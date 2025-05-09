  1. Sports
Iran wins freestyle wrestling Takhti Cup title

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The 45th edition of the Takhti Cup, an international freestyle wrestling competition and selection event for national teams, wrapped up in Isfahan province on Friday.

The tournament, held on May 8-9 at the 6,000-seat Hamaase 25 Aban Hall in Naqsh-e Jahan Stadium, saw strong performances from wrestlers across the globe.

Iran claimed victory with a dominant 235 points, finishing first in the overall standings. Kyrgyzstan secured second place with 88 points, while Armenia rounded out the top three with 41 points.

The Takhti Cup, named after the legendary Iranian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti, is one of the most significant events in the freestyle wrestling calendar, drawing competitors from various countries.

MNA

