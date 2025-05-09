Iran wins freestyle wrestling Takhti Cup title

The tournament, held on May 8-9 at the 6,000-seat Hamaase 25 Aban Hall in Naqsh-e Jahan Stadium, saw strong performances from wrestlers across the globe.

Iran claimed victory with a dominant 235 points, finishing first in the overall standings. Kyrgyzstan secured second place with 88 points, while Armenia rounded out the top three with 41 points.

The Takhti Cup, named after the legendary Iranian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti, is one of the most significant events in the freestyle wrestling calendar, drawing competitors from various countries.

MNA