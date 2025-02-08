Iran freestyle team runner up at Zagreb Open Ranking Event

The Iranian team won four gold and four silver medals in the event.

Ahmad Mohammadnejhad at 61kg, Abbas Ebrahimzadeh at 65kg, Amir Hossein Firouzpour at 92kg, and Amir Reza Masoumi at 125kg won four gold medals.

Ebrahim Khari in 61kg, Sina Khalili in 70kg, Mehdi Yousefi in 79kg, and Abolfazl Babaloo in 97kg claimed four silver medals.

The US finished with 13 men’s freestyle medals and won the team title in men’s freestyle with 190 points, ahead of Iran with 182 points and Azerbaijan with 125 points.

MP/TSN