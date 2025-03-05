  1. Sports
Mar 5, 2025

4 Iranian athletes among top wrestlers of United W Wrestling

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Four Iranian wrestlers rank among the world's best in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling after recent competitions in Albania, according to United World Wrestling.

United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced the results of the ranking competitions in Albania, highlighting four Iranian athletes among the top wrestlers in both freestyle and Greco-Roman categories.

Following the second ranking tournament for freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in Albania, which took place from February 26 to March 2, UWW declared the top competitors in various weight categories.

Iranian freestyle wrestlers Rahman Amouzad Khalili and Amir-Hossein Zare, who won gold medals in the 65 kg and 125 kg categories, topped the rankings.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Saeed Esmaeili and Mohammad-Hadi Saaravi secured first place in the 67 kg and 97 kg categories, respectively.

Amin Mirzazadeh, Ali-Reza Mohmadi, Mohammad-Ali Gerayi, and Pooya Dadmarz secured second place in different Greco-Roman categories.

In freestyle competitions, Hassan Yazdani and Kamran Ghasempour ranked second and third in the 86 kg and 92 kg categories, respectively.

