4 Iranian athletes among top wrestlers of United W Wrestling

United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced the results of the ranking competitions in Albania, highlighting four Iranian athletes among the top wrestlers in both freestyle and Greco-Roman categories.

Following the second ranking tournament for freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in Albania, which took place from February 26 to March 2, UWW declared the top competitors in various weight categories.

Iranian freestyle wrestlers Rahman Amouzad Khalili and Amir-Hossein Zare, who won gold medals in the 65 kg and 125 kg categories, topped the rankings.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Saeed Esmaeili and Mohammad-Hadi Saaravi secured first place in the 67 kg and 97 kg categories, respectively.

Amin Mirzazadeh, Ali-Reza Mohmadi, Mohammad-Ali Gerayi, and Pooya Dadmarz secured second place in different Greco-Roman categories.

In freestyle competitions, Hassan Yazdani and Kamran Ghasempour ranked second and third in the 86 kg and 92 kg categories, respectively.

MNA/