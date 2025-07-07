Iran grateful for BRICS strong condemnation of Israeli attack

In a statement issued by BRICS members at the 17th summit in Brazil's Rio on Sunday, "We condemn the military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025 (23 Khordad 1404) which violate international law."

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Iran is grateful for the strong and unequivocal condemnation by BRICS of the recent Israeli and US military aggression. In no uncertain terms, the deliberate attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites under IAEA safeguards violate both international law and norms, the influential group of countries agree.”

“Here at the BRICS summit in Rio, where representatives of states making up 40% of global GDP and almost half the world's population have gathered, the tectonic economic & political shifts our planet is witnessing have never been more apparent. Iran welcomes and is delighted to be part of the dawn of a new era,” he added.

Araghchi arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the BRICS summit, where leaders from major emerging economies are gathering to discuss global trade, financial reform, and geopolitical cooperation.

Earlier on Monday in a meeting with Brazil’s foreign minister, Araghchi denounced the Israeli-US attacks on Iran as blatant violations of international law and a direct assault on diplomacy.

Araghchi thanked Brazil for hosting the summit and emphasized BRICS' vital role in promoting multilateralism and upholding the international rule of law. He also stressed the importance of continued Iran–Brazil cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.

