Araghchi slams UNSC inaction in face of Israel, US aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi who has traveled to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit met on Monday afternoon with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

During the meeting, Araghchi outlined the dimensions of the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the US against Iran. He noted that the aggression, including attacks on residential areas, the killing of university professors and elites, assassinations of military figures and civilians, and assaults on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, constituted severe violations of international law.

Araghchi strongly criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction in the face of these blatant acts of aggression.

The Iranian foreign minister described the US collusion with Israel in attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites as a deadly blow to the NPT and a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. He stressed the necessity of holding the aggressors accountable and compensating for the damages caused.

Araghchi also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 487 and called on Guterres to take appropriate action accordingly as the UN chief.

Guterres, for his part, expressed deep concern over recent developments and the serious risks these military attacks pose to international peace and security. He reaffirmed his readiness to help de-escalate the tensions.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/