Anti-Zionist rabbi meets Iranian foreign minister in Brazil

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a prominent anti-Zionist figure, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil, reaffirming solidarity with the Iranian people amid recent tensions.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, who is in Brazil to attend BRICS-related side events, held a meeting and discussion with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rabbi Weiss had previously visited the Iranian Embassy in Brazil, where he expressed support and solidarity with the Iranian people and government. He also signed the memorial book honoring the martyrs of the brutal Zionist attacks on Iran.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

