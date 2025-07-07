  1. Politics
FM Araghchi meets with UN chief in Brazil

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in continuation of his meeting in Brazil on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations on Monday, July 6 on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and Iranian Ambassador to Brasilia Abdullah Nekounam Ghadiri were present at the meeting with the UN chief. 

Today, Araghchi met with the presidents of South Africa and Bolivia, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Deputy Foreign Minister of China, and the Minister of State at the Prime Minister's Office of Thailand.

Also yesterday, on the sidelines of the same summit, the Foreign Minister met and held talks with the prime ministers of Egypt and China, as well as the foreign ministers of Brazil, Turkey, India, and Russia.

