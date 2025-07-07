Israel, US attacks on Iran gross violation of UN charter

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, who is currently in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Summit, met and held talks with Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi thanked Brazil for hosting the summit and emphasized BRICS' vital role in promoting multilateralism and upholding the international rule of law. He also stressed the importance of continued Iran–Brazil cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.

Referring to the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Brazil's firm and principled stance in condemning these acts of aggression. “The illegal attacks by the US and Israel are not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter but also an unprecedented assault on the non-proliferation regime and the foundations of diplomacy, with numerous consequences for regional peace and security,” he stressed.

Araghchi attributed the continuation of Israeli aggression to its impunity and the full support it receives from the US and some European countries. He emphasized the legal and moral responsibility of all states to stop Israel’s crimes against Palestinians and its aggression across the region.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s firm condemnation of military aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, particularly attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities. He also underscored the UN Security Council’s responsibility to protect international peace and security.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction over the growing economic and trade relations. They agreed to hold a joint economic commission between the two countries in the near future.

