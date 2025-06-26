Israeli army kills 44 Palestinians in Gaza, incl. aid seekers

According to the Russia Today (RT) Arabic Language, Palestinian medical sources reported the martyrdom of at least 41 people in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza in the past 24 hours since Wednesday on Thursday.

According to the report, 14 of these martyrs were martyred while waiting to receive humanitarian aid.

The media also reported the martyrdom of 3 Palestinians in the Zionist regime's attack on the West Bank.

Local Palestinian media also announced that 3 Palestinians were martyred in the attack by Zionist settlers on a village in the West Bank.

According to the local media report, more than 150 armed settlers, supported and accompanied by Zionist occupying regime's soldiers, attacked the village of Kafr Malik east of Ramallah, during which these 3 people were martyred.

The developments came after on Wednesday Associated Press reported that 79 reported were killed in Gaza, 33 people of whome died while trying to access aid. Palestinian witnesses and health officials have said Israeli forces opened fire on crowds heading toward desperately needed food, killing hundreds in recent weeks.

Also on Wednesday, 7 Israeli troops were killed in a Gaza when Palestinian resistance fighters attached a bomb on their vehicle.

MNA