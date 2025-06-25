Iran hails PGCC stance in condemning Israeli aggression

Esmaeil Baghaei hailed the position of the PGCC member states in continued condemnation of the Israeli genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response to a question about the statement of the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the PGCC countries regarding Iran's defensive operations against US-run Al-Udeid military base in Qatar, he stated that Iran’s targeting of the US-run military base was in line with the country’s right to legitimate defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and also in response to the US aggression against the country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

The spokesman thanked Arab and Islamic countries for their declaration of solidarity with Iran and their firm stance in condemning the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran, emphasizing that Tehran will spare no effort to strengthen cooperation between regional countries with the aim of ensuring endogenous security and stability.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military, and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens.

MA/6511384