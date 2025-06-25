Palestinian resistance inflicts losses on Israelis in Gaza

Hebrew-language media described the incidents as among the harshest faced by the Israeli army in recent months. They reported that an initial Israeli military unit was caught in a well-planned ambush by resistance fighters.

A follow-up force sent to assist was immediately struck by a second trap laid by the same fighters. Due to strict military censorship, Israeli media avoided disclosing the full scale of losses.

However, they confirmed that multiple occupation soldiers were either killed or wounded, and several military vehicles were destroyed by fire.

The Israeli military later acknowledged the deaths of seven personnel, including one officer, in southern Gaza clashes.

The announcement followed a Tuesday incident in which a combat engineering unit from the 606th Battalion was targeted by an explosive device that destroyed their armored vehicle in Khan Younis.

Sixteen additional soldiers were injured in the attacks, according to the military's official statement.

MNA/TSN