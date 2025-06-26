Iran condemns Israel’s continuation of crimes in Gaza

Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people and the killing of dozens of civilians in various parts of Gaza, including at distribution centers of humanitarian aid.

He also denounced the prolonged blockade of the Gaza Strip and the denial of food, water, and medicine to its population, saying that the situation has led to “slow deaths of hundreds of people.”

Additionally, Baqaei further criticized the repeated desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Referring to the latest wave of Israeli regime’s acts of violence, he said that just in the past 12 hours, more than 60 innocent people, including numerous children, had been killed by the Israeli military.

He described the inaction of international organizations, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the UN Human Rights Council, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as “shameful and unjustifiable.”

He also said that the UNSC’s continues to take no action in the face of unprecedented atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestine. He also emphasized that the United States and other Western supporters of Israel, specifically Britain, Germany, and France, are complicit in these crimes.

He said that the support the Israeli regime receives from these countries has enabled the regime to escape accountability and added that these governments must answer to human conscience.

MNA