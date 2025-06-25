Israeli opposition leader calls for immediate end to Gaza war

This war must end with a regional political and security agreement aimed at returning the Israeli prisoners, he noted.

He added that anyone who is not seeking to reach an agreement has their own political goals in mind and does not care about the lives of prisoners.

Nearly 2 years after the beginning of the Zionist regime's aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 07, 2023, the Zionist regime has not only failed to destroy the Hamas Resistance movement and its tunnels, but has also not released the Israeli prisoners.

