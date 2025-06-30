Israel kills 72 across Gaza, including children, aid seekers

Medical sources in Gaza reported on Monday that Israeli forces have targeted multiple locations across Gaza, especially humanitarian aid centers.

Wounded civilians were rushed to Al-Ahli Hospital after the Israeli forces attacked the Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods, as well as the al-Zawiya market, Press TV reported.

The wounded, many of whom were children, lay on the ground as there were not enough beds to accommodate all of them.

The victims also included several Palestinian aid seekers killed near food distribution centers run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) north of Rafah.

Since the Israel-US-backed GHF took over the limited aid deliveries in Gaza in late May, Israeli forces have regularly shot at Palestinians near distribution centers.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the Israeli forces have killed more than 580 people and wounded over 4,000 others near GHF centers.

A recent report by Israel’s Haaretz newspaper quoted unnamed Israeli soldiers as saying they had received orders to fire at Palestinian aid seekers to “disperse” them.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the Strip is deteriorating as infants die daily due to a lack of nutrients.

Christy Black, an Australian nurse volunteering in Gaza City, said the hospital she is based in is in dire need of medical supplies, including formula for pregnant women who require nasogastric feeding. That leaves many without the nutrients needed to lactate, as well as baby formula, she said.

