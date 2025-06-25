No one can deny Iran has nuclear technology: IAEA chief

He made the remarks on Wednesday, admitting that Iran has nuclear technology and industrial power and no one can deny it.

Without referring to US aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, Grossi said that the agency cannot accept that the inspection process of Iran's nuclear facilities will be halted.

The IAEA chief added that the return of IAEA inspectors to Iran's nuclear facilities is the top priority of the agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board said that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be suspended until Iran's nuclear rights are guaranteed.

During the US and Israeli aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities, not only did the International Atomic Energy Agency not condemn these attacks, but it also failed to fulfill its duties in this regard.

The Kremlin has also announced that the decision of the Iranian Parliament to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency is a direct result of the unjustified attack on Iran.

The Kremlin also emphasized that the image of the International Atomic Energy Agency was severely tarnished after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after an overwhelming vote.

