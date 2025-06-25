Iran to suspend coop. with IAEA till nuclear right guaranteed

Abbas Goudarzi referred to the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and Iran's legal right to benefit from peaceful nuclear technology, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran's membership in this treaty was made aimed at enjoying the support of the International Atomic Energy Agency and preserving the country's scientific and technical achievements, not as a tool to exert pressure, influence, or limit the legitimate rights of the Iranian people.

Under the Article 4 of the NPT, the member states have the right to conduct research activities, develop, produce and use peaceful nuclear technology, and these rights cannot be denied or suspended in any way, he said, adding, “Unfortunately, the International Atomic Energy Agency has failed to protect these legal rights, and has not taken a clear position towards the obvious violations of the treaty's provisions, and even has not condemned them verbally.”

Reviewing the fulfillment of the conditions of this bylaw and making decisions about resuming cooperation shall be borne by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and punishments have also been considered for violators of this law, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after an overwhelming vote.

In today's open session of the parliament, legislators agreed to the general outline of the plan with 221 votes in favor, no votes against, and one abstention out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session.

