Iran owes victory over Israel to its great nation: Pezeshkian

In a message to the nation, Pezeshkian stated that the success against the Zionist regime was accomplished as a result of the people’s steadfastness and resistance.

The unity, peace, and solidarity among the nation in this timeframe paid off, he said.

All the glory for this historic victory belongs to the great nation and the civilization, he added.

Had the treacherous enemy paid close attention to the identity of the Islamic Republic, it would never have committed the grave mistake, Pezeshkian said.

Thanks to the courageous resistance of the Iranians, he said, the country is witnessing a cessation to the 12-day war that was imposed on the Islamic Republic by the adventurism of the Zionist regime.

The enemy imposed aggression on the Islamic Republic on certain pretexts, simultaneously with the diplomatic efforts of Iran to resolve any misunderstandings in its peaceful nuclear program, he said.

The U.S. attacked Iranian nuclear centers in support of Israel. The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the Israeli regime killed 606 Iranians and wounded 1,342 others in the 12 days of war on Iran. Most of the victims were civilians, including many children.

MNA/IRN