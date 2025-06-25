Iran-Israel war outcome of weakening intl., regional security

Describing the Zionist regime's attack on Iran as unjustified, he said that escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran is the result of weakening regional and international security.

He went on to say that the Israeli aggression against Iran was ‘unjustifiable’.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens.

