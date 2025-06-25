Pezeshkian terms natl. empathy a chance for management change

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president reflected on recent events, stating that the actions of the Zionist regime have heightened awareness among Iranian officials that it is the entire population of Iran, not just a political party, minority, or specific group, that can defend the country.

Pezeshkian underlined that this war and the unity displayed by the people and officials during this time present an opportunity for a transformative change in management perspectives and behaviors among officials, fostering genuine solidarity, harmony, and cooperation.

Condemning the US-Zionist aggression against Iran, he characterized war as a tragic phenomenon, asserting that Iranians have never been the instigators of conflict. However, he stressed the need for being prepared to defend the country, stating that the Islamic Republic cannot remain defenseless against such aggression. He expressed gratitude to the military, law enforcement, and security forces, as well as various segments of society, noting that this conflict has shown a new era of bravery, solidarity, and cooperation.

Pezeshkian pointed out that the enemy, in its naive miscalculation, relied on popular support, highlighting that the Zionist regime and its allies launched a 12-day attack. While Iranians defended themselves and responded to the aggression, the most significant aspect was the unity of the people in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity.

He noted that the enemy's assault on national television headquarters and other key centers aimed to incite chaos in Iran, but their attempts failed thanks to public cohesion.

The president further stated that foreign intelligence and hostile networks attempted to create disorder within the country, striving to destabilize it. However, all Iranians came together to defend the invaluable territorial integrity of their nation.

MNA/President.ir