Iranian nation's unity foiled enemy's plot for division

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said that foreign spy networks sought to create chaos and did everything they could to bring Iran to ruin, but the people and the Armed Forces demonstrated that they remain united against enemies’ aggression.

He pointed out that Iran had not initiated the war, the country would not remain defenseless against such aggression.

The president expressed gratitude to the nation, including the military, police, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Basij volunteer force, and various segments of society for their efforts, saying, “This war opened yet another page of courage, empathy, and solidarity.”

“Of course, we defended ourselves and responded to the occupying regime and its supporters for 12 days,” Pezeshkian emphasized. “What was more important was that the people stood together with one voice to defend their territorial integrity.”

He said that Iranians from all walks of life, including those living abroad, rallied to defend their country against the aggressors.

The president described the empathy between the people and officials as an opportunity to promote a culture of respect, compassion, and harmony in society.

