Hezbollah hails Iran’s victory over Israel, US

Congratulating Iran on the glorious divine victory, Hezbollah noted that the victory was manifested in precise and painful blows that Iran inflicted on the criminal Zionist regime and shattered its defense systems.

The victory was also manifested in Iran's rapid response to the US enemy's attack on its nuclear facilities and this is the outset of a new historical stage in confrontation Washington's hegemony, the statement added.

Hezbollah reaffirmed its full support for the Islamic Republic and called on all Islamic countries to make this great victory as their top priority.

The power based on will and faith shattered the enemies and thwarted their plots and deceit, the statement added.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens.

MA/6511757