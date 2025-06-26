Iran ready to assist in promoting regional peace, stability

During a recent phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Pezeshkian said Iran supported efforts to establish a region free from nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

He called for constructive interactions among regional players to organize security arrangements and stabilize peace.

The president asserted that the establishment of a nuclear-free region must include the Israeli regime, citing its track record as a reason for distrust.

He commended el-Sisi for his consultations with other leaders of Islamic and neighboring countries aimed at promoting peace and security in the region.

Pezeshkian noted that the Islamic Republic felt compelled to conduct a missile strike against a key U.S. air base in Qatar in response to Washington’s direct involvement in the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran.

The president referred to his Tuesday phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, where he expressed sympathy for both the Emir and the Qatari people.

He emphasized that Iran views all countries in the region as brothers and friends, believing that development, progress, and stability depend on constructive interaction and friendly cooperation among all nations.

However, he cautioned that the Israeli regime seeks to create discord and conflict among Islamic countries and opposes the deepening of their relations.

Pezeshkian also discussed ongoing efforts to remove obstacles to establishing relations between Tehran and Cairo, highlighting the shared will and constructive understanding between the officials of the two countries.

For his part, President el-Sisi expressed satisfaction with the establishment of a ceasefire and hoped it would hold.

He appreciated Iran’s goodwill and assistance in de-escalating tensions and emphasized the need to advance political solutions and strategies that address all aspects of regional security.

El-Sisi welcomed Tehran’s willingness to continue the negotiation process and announced Cairo’s readiness to facilitate constructive negotiations between Iran and the United States.

He also expressed hope that official relations between Cairo and Tehran would be established soon.

