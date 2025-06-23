Israeli army kills 39 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

The ministry put the number of Palestinians martyred in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of war on October 07, 2023 at 55,998.

the Palestinian medical institution also put the number of Palestinians injured since the outbreak of war on Oct. 07, 2023 at 131,559.

The Zionist regime’s forces killed 39 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli army also wounded 317 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the fresh move of Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, 5,685 and 19,518 Palestinians have been martyred and wounded, respectively since March 18, 2015.

The body of thousands of other Palestinians have still remained under the rubble.

Over the past 24 hours, 17 Palestinians have been martyred at the aid distribution centers while 136 others have been wounded.

