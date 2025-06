In a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on Sunday evening for a second time in a row after Saturday call, President Masoud Pezeshkian lambastaed Washington for its attack on the nulcear sites in Iran earlier in the day amid its call for talks, saying that in the previous talks with the United States meidated by Oman, it used to say something different at the negotiating table than in practice.

This item is being updated...