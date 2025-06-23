"Iran has decided to punish aggressor with all might"

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday evening, General Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran is determined to punish the aggressor with all its might.

He thanked Russia for its support for Iran, adding, “In this war, it is obvious that we do not face with the criminal Israeli regime only, rather, the United States and some countries throw their weight behind criminal Israeli regime.”

The US government is the root cause of many problems and instabilities in the region, he said, adding that Iran and Russia can strive to spread peace and stability in the region and world.

Attacking Iran with a topic of nuclear issue has been nothing bit an excuse and enemies of the country are seeking to weaken Iran and spread of insecurity in the entire region, Russia’s defense minister said, for his part.

Russia is strictly monitoring all developments in the region and will throw its support behind Islamic Republic of Iran, Shoigu noted.

