Any aggression against Iran to spark regional war

The source, whose name was not mentioned, issued the warning on Wednesday amid reports that the US is evacuating nonessential personnel and their family members from West Asian countries in anticipation of an Israeli strike against Iran, according to Press TV.

He told the American weekly news magazine Newsweek that Yemeni forces had adopted a heightened state of readiness as they were already "essentially in a state of war with the Zionist enemy entity due to its aggression and siege on Gaza, followed by its aggression against Yemen."

Yemeni forces, the source noted, are in a state of constant readiness while working to escalate their anti-Israel operations.

"We are also at the highest level of preparedness for any possible American escalation against us," he added. "Any escalation against the Islamic Republic of Iran is also dangerous and will drag the entire region into the abyss of war."

The Ansarullah source also emphasized that the US has no right to attack regional countries in the service of the Zionist regime.

"It is certainly not in the interest of the American people to become involved in a new war in service of the Zionist entity,” he further warned.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump acknowledged that American citizens were being moved out of West Asia, as “it could be a dangerous place.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh responded to Washington’s threats of military action in case of the failure of the indirect nuclear talks with Tehran.

He said the US side will suffer more losses in that case, as Tehran would target all American bases in the region.

Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Oman, over Iran's nuclear program and the removal of US sanctions on the Islamic Republic. A sixth round of the negotiations is planned for Sunday in Muscat.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday Iran has repeatedly declared that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, but this does not mean the country will relinquish its right to scientific research and development.

